In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Flion vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|120 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-