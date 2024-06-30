HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Flion vs Okaya EV Freedum

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 74,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Flion vs Freedum Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Freedum
BrandNIJ AutomotiveOkaya EV
Price₹ 57,788₹ 74,900
Range120 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheels
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1820 mm1280 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1120 mm710 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesEco
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree7 Degree
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19183,998
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78874,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4035,558
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,805

