In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Flion vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|E2go
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|4 Hours