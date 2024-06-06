In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Accelero X-Pro vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 85,030
|Range
|54 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-