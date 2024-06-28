In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Vio
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|54 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-