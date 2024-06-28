HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs Ujaas eSpa Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero x-pro Ujaas espa li
BrandNIJ AutomotiveUjaas Energy
Price₹ 58,100₹ 54,880
Range54 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Height
1110 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh60 V, 25 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,50854,880
Ex-Showroom Price
58,10054,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3221,179

