In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54-134 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Ego li
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|54-134 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|3-4 Hours