NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro vs TVS XL100

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Accelero X-Pro vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero x-pro Xl100
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 58,100₹ 44,998
Range54 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
200 mm158 mm
Length
1720 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1228 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg88 kg
Height
1110 mm1077 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,50853,200
Ex-Showroom Price
58,10044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,4085,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3221,143

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

