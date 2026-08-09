In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Accelero X-Pro vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Sport
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|54-134 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-