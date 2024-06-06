In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Accelero X-Pro vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Radeon
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 59,942
|Range
|54 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-