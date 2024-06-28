In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour.
Accelero X-Pro vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|54 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-