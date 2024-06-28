HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAccelero X-Pro vs Elektrika 60

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Accelero X-Pro vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero x-pro Elektrika 60
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTunwal
Price₹ 58,100₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range54 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Height
1110 mm
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,50875,373
Ex-Showroom Price
58,10065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
3,4085,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3221,620

