In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs Emerge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero x-pro Emerge
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTecho Electra
Price₹ 58,100₹ 68,106
Range54 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 -10,Rear :-3.00 -10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh60 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,50868,106
Ex-Showroom Price
58,10068,106
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3221,463

