In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or SVITCH SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs SVITCH MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Svitch mxe
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|54 km/charge
|35-38 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-