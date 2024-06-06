In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Accelero X-Pro vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Avenis
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 86,700
|Range
|54 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-