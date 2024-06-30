HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAccelero X-Pro vs Super Eco SE 2

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro vs SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour.
Accelero X-Pro vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero x-pro Super eco se 2
BrandNIJ AutomotiveSUPER ECO
Price₹ 58,100₹ 62,652
Range54 km/charge70 -80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 - 1000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh60 V, 21 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLEd
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,50862,652
Ex-Showroom Price
58,10062,652
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3221,346

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2025 Kia Seltos has been priced $100 higher than before and receives a handful of new upgrades across all variants.
    2025 Kia Seltos revealed in USA. What's different?
    30 Jun 2024
    The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well
    BMW Group launches monsoon service campaign across India
    28 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     