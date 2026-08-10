In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Accelero X-Pro up to 54-134 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Accelero X-Pro vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero x-pro
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 58,100
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|54-134 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.68 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-