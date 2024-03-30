In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Yo Edge has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Yo Edge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Yo edge
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 49,000
|Range
|180 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-