NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 vs YObykes Yo Edge

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Yo Edge has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Yo Edge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero r14 Yo edge
BrandNIJ AutomotiveYObykes
Price₹ 49,731₹ 49,000
Range180 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yo Edge
YObykes Yo Edge
Edge STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg90 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh12 V, 27 Ah × 5
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00349,000
Ex-Showroom Price
49,73149,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,053

