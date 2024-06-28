In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Accelero R14 vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|O3
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|180 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-