In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Accelero R14 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Nexa
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.