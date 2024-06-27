HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 34,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours.
Accelero R14 vs Ujaas eGo LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero r14 Ujaas ego la
BrandNIJ AutomotiveUjaas Energy
Price₹ 49,731₹ 34,880
Range180 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eGo LA
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA
eGo LA 48V
₹34,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh48 V, 26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00334,880
Ex-Showroom Price
49,73134,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,2720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,139749

