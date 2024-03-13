HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAccelero R14 vs XL100

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 vs TVS XL100

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Accelero R14 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero r14 Xl100
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 49,731₹ 44,998
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1228 mm
Height
1110 mm1077 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg88 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00353,200
Ex-Showroom Price
49,73144,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,2725,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,143

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    This modified TVS XL100 moped been made by a South-Indian automobile modification house named Sudus Custom. Image Credits: Instagram/Rakesh Babu
    TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
    11 May 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     