In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Accelero R14 vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Xl100
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 44,998
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 to 55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-