In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Accelero R14 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Zest 110
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-