HomeCompare BikesAccelero R14 vs Scooty Pep Plus

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Accelero R14 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero r14 Scooty pep plus
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 49,731₹ 65,514
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1230 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg93 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00376,694
Ex-Showroom Price
49,73165,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,2725,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,648

