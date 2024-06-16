HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 vs Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero r14 Sports 63 alpha 48v
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTunwal
Price₹ 49,731₹ 0.55 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-48 V
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1720 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,00363,459
Ex-Showroom Price
49,73154,943
RTO
03,846
Insurance
3,2724,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1391,363

