In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 57,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Toutche Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Toutche heileo m200
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 57,900
|Range
|180 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-