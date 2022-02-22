In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Accelero R14 vs Techo Electra Raptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Techo electra raptor
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 57,423
|Range
|180 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-