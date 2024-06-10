In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Super Eco T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Super eco t1
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70 -80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-