In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Accelero R14 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|180 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-