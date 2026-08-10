In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Executive has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
Accelero R14 vs Executive Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Executive
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 38,000
|Range
|180 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|0.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-