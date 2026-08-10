In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Accelero R14 vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|180 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-