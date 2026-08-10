In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero R14 up to 180 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Accelero R14 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero r14
|E2go
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 49,731
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|180 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.92 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|4 Hours