In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at Rs. 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
Accelero Plus vs Yo Drift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero plus
|Yo drift
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 55,200
|₹ 51,000
|Range
|190 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-