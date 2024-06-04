HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Accelero Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Fascino 125
BrandNIJ AutomotiveYamaha
Price₹ 55,200₹ 79,900
Range190 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Length
1720 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1280 mm
Height
1110 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg99 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56194,994
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20079,900
RTO
07,322
Insurance
3,3617,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2582,041

