NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs Viertric XL

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Accelero Plus vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Xl
BrandNIJ AutomotiveViertric
Price₹ 55,200₹ 70,000
Range190 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56173,601
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20070,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3613,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,581

