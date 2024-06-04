HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
Accelero Plus vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Vio
BrandNIJ AutomotiveVelev Motors
Price₹ 55,200₹ 52,000
Range190 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh48 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56152,000
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20052,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,117

