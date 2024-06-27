In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours.
Accelero Plus vs Ujaas eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero plus
|Ujaas espa la
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 55,200
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|190 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-