Accelero Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Scooty pep plus Brand NIJ Automotive TVS Price ₹ 55,200 ₹ 65,514 Range 190 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -