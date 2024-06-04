HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Accelero Plus vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Radeon
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 55,200₹ 59,942
Range190 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
1720 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1265 mm
Height
1110 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg116 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56171,882
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,3615,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,545

