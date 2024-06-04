HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Accelero Plus vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Jupiter
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 55,200₹ 73,340
Range190 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Length
1720 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1275 mm
Height
1110 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg107 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56185,313
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20073,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,3616,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
