In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Accelero Plus vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero plus
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 55,200
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|190 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-