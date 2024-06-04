HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Accelero Plus vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Elektrika 60
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTunwal
Price₹ 55,200₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range190 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56175,373
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
3,3615,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,620

