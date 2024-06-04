In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Accelero Plus vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero plus
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 55,200
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|190 km/charge
|70-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-