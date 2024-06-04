HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour.
Accelero Plus vs Toutche Heileo M100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Toutche heileo m100
BrandNIJ AutomotiveToutche Electric
Price₹ 55,200₹ 49,900
Range190 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Toutche Heileo M100
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
Heileo M100 STD
₹49,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-2.175-27.5,Rear :-2.175-27.5
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg21.4 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh36 V, 11.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56149,900
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20049,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,072

