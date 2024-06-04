HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
Accelero Plus vs Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Neo
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTecho Electra
Price₹ 55,200₹ 41,557
Range190 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-2.75 -10 ,Rear :-2.75 -10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Length
1720 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh48 V, 24 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56141,557
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20041,557
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,258893

