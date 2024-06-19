Accelero Plus vs Etron Plus Comparison

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.