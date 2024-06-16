In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at Rs. 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours.
Accelero Plus vs Polarity Smart Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Accelero plus
|Polarity smart sport
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Polarity Smart
|Price
|₹ 55,200
|₹ 40,000
|Range
|190 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-