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NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Accelero Plus vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Hawk
BrandNIJ AutomotiveOdysse Electric
Price₹ 55,200₹ 73,999
Range190 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Mirror View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Length
1720 mm1900 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1380 mm
Height
1110 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
190 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56173,999
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20073,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,590

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