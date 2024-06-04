HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesAccelero Plus vs QV60

NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Accelero Plus up to 190 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Accelero Plus vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Accelero plus Qv60
BrandNIJ AutomotiveNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 55,200₹ 54,625
Range190 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Length
1720 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1280 mm
Height
1110 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg70 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree12 Degree
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,56158,350
Ex-Showroom Price
55,20054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3613,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2581,254

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     