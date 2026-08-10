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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio Plus vs YZF R15 V3

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Yzf r15 v3
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSYamaha
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg142 kg
Width
730 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Bikes
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,919

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