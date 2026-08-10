In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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