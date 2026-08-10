In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|R15 v4
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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